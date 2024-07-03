What have the Minnesota Timberwolves done in NBA free agency?

Wolves’ Anderson, McDaniels talk about end of season: “We matured in a lot of ways”

MINNEAPOLIS — With three of the NBA's most expensive players on their roster — Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert — the Minnesota Timberwolves have little extra cash to spend in free agency.

As a result, they've been priced out of a couple of guys they may have brought back otherwise and will likely be looking for cheap veteran options to round out their depth.

Outside of free agency, the Wolves already added a couple of exciting, young options via the draft. They traded up to No. 8 to take guard Rob Dillingham from Kentucky, a 44% three-point shooter who should provide a much-needed spark to their offense. Then, at No. 27, they took Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who ranked third in the nation in scoring last season.

Here's every move the Wolves have reportedly made in free agency so far.

Kyle Anderson

Anderson, affectionately known as Slo Mo for his prolonged shooting motion, is reportedly heading to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade with the Wolves.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Warriors are swapping future second-round picks with the Wolves, as well as sending cash, for Anderson. The 30-year-old will sign a three-year, $27 million deal, Wojnarowski said.

Anderson was a solid defender with occasional scoring bursts during his two years in Minnesota, but his three-point shooting fell off a cliff this past season. While Anderson expressed a desire to return to the Wolves, and they likely would have liked to keep him, he simply became too expensive.

Luka Garza

Wojnarowski also reports the Wolves are bringing back 25-year-old center Garza on a two-year deal.

Garza didn't play much for Minnesota last season, averaging just 4.9 minutes across 25 games. He's not likely to see increased playing time next season, with Towns, Gobert and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid ahead of him on the depth chart. He's a cheap depth signing for when the Wolves need to empty the bench, though he's still young and could develop into something more.

Monte Morris

NBA insider Shams Charania reports Morris is headed to the Phoenix Suns.

The Wolves traded for Morris midseason, seeking more depth in the backcourt. Minnesota didn't give up much for him and he was solid when called upon. But after seeing his playing time crater in the playoffs, Morris was likely seeking an opportunity for more minutes elsewhere.

This story will be updated as the Wolves make more moves.