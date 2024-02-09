Timberwolves trade for Pistons' guard Monte Morris
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced a deal with the Detroit Pistons to acquire guard Monte Morris.
The Wolves sent forward Troy Brown Jr., guard Shake Milton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Pistons to get 28-year-old Morris.
Morris was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 51st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since then, he's appeared in 348 regular season games — starting in 166 of them — with the Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Pistons. He's appeared in 48 playoff games.
In his NBA career so far, Morris averaged 10.4 points, two-and-a-half rebounds and four assists per game.
Last season, Morris ranked second in the NBA in the assist-to-turnover ratio (5.4).
