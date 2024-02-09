Timberwolves trade for Pistons' guard Monte Morris

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced a deal with the Detroit Pistons to acquire guard Monte Morris.

The Wolves sent forward Troy Brown Jr., guard Shake Milton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Pistons to get 28-year-old Morris.

Morris was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 51st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since then, he's appeared in 348 regular season games — starting in 166 of them — with the Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Pistons. He's appeared in 48 playoff games.

Monte Morris #5 of the Detroit Pistons brings the ball down court during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 31, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 128-121. JASON MILLER / Getty Images

In his NBA career so far, Morris averaged 10.4 points, two-and-a-half rebounds and four assists per game.

Last season, Morris ranked second in the NBA in the assist-to-turnover ratio (5.4).