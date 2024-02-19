Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly signs 2-year contract extension

Glen Taylor reflects on his legacy with Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Conley Jr. is reportedly sticking with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a couple more years.

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 36-year-old starting point guard agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract extension with the Wolves. Conley was set to hit the free agent market this summer. The move solidifies the team's starting lineup going into next season.

Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images



The Wolves are currently on top of the Western Conference this season, with Conley Jr. providing a steady veteran presence for the team.

This season was Conley's first full season with the Wolves. He's averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting just over 44% overall and on three-pointers, according to the NBA.

The team recently added some depth to the point guard position when they traded for the Detroit Pistons' Monte Morris.