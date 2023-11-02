Minnesota Supreme Court to hear arguments Thursday over Trump on 2024 ballot

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday over whether former President Donald Trump should be kept off the Minnesota ballot in 2024.

The lawsuit sparking the case cites the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment as grounds for disqualifying the former president.

David Schutz, a political science professor at Hamline University, said there are a lot of unknowns with the case as there has never been a lawsuit like this debated in American history.

The insurrection clause was originally created to address issues following the Civil War. Schultz said some legal historians still argue that was its only purpose. He adds there's also questions on whether it pertains to former presidents.

"If you actually look at the language of what's called the insurrection clause, the actual language itself says that somebody who previously held certain offices in the United States and who had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution could be excluded from the ballot," Schultz said. "It never mentions the president of the United States. So, we don't even know actually applies to somebody who had previously served as president. It talks about senators, it talks about members of the House of Representatives, it talks about people who served in state legislature, but it doesn't refer to a former president."

Depending on the outcome, Schultz said it could have a significant impact on future presidential elections.

"If Donald Trump is excluded from the ballot here what's to prevent another court in another state to say that something that Joe Biden did makes him an insurrectionist and therefore, he can be excluded from the ballot," he said.

A similar lawsuit is also being heard right now by the state Supreme Court in Colorado.

Schultz said some are also raising concerns as to whether these cases could be taking away the power of the American people to vote, something that played out when the U.S. Supreme Court settled a dispute on a Florida recount in the 2000 presidential election.

"Twenty-four years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court was heavily criticized for when it resolved the election dispute between Bush v. Gore and people said, 'Perhaps we should not let the courts decide the elections, but let people decide,'" he said.

A decisive decision on the lawsuit is not expected immediately as the case is only scheduled for a hearing Thursday.

Schultz said it's more likely that the state Supreme Court will deliberate on whether they have jurisdiction over this case at as it's an issue of constitutional law. Should the court dismiss the lawsuit, the case could be appealed and make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schultz said it's also possible the state Supreme Court could also choose to wait to hear the case until the four criminal court cases currently against the former president are resolved. He adds they could also wait to see if Trump wins the Republican nomination for president.

Regardless, it could take anywhere from a day to several weeks for the Minnesota Supreme Court to announce any decision.

How to watch oral arguments in Trump 2024 ballot case

Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV, as well as in the video player below.