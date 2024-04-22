Watch CBS News
Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell arrested in Detroit Lakes on suspicion of burglary

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Minnesota State Senator was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a Detroit Lakes home, according to police.

Officers were called at about 4:45 a.m. to a residence off Granger Road and Long Avenue after the homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Police say the suspect, 49-year-old Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, was found inside and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Mitchell has not yet been formally charged.

nicole-mitchell.jpg
Sen. Nicole Mitchell Becker Co. Sheriff's Office

A spokesperson for the Senate DFL Caucus said in a statement Monday they're "aware of the situation" but wouldn't comment.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement he was "shocked" about the news regarding his colleague.

"The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature," Johnson said.

Mitchell, who is also a TV meteorologist and a commander with the Air National Guard, was elected in 2022 and is in the midst of her first term.

