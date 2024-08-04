Neighbors help clean up after Minnesota state senator's home tagged with racist graffiti

Minnesota lawmaker says they were targeted by racist graffiti

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police in Rochester are investigating after a state lawmaker's home was tagged with racist graffiti.

Rep. Kim Hicks, DFL-Rochester, says it happened early Saturday morning.

Her home and political signs for the Biden and Harris campaigns were defaced with swastikas, racial slurs and Ku Klux Klan signatures.

Hicks says her home security video showed two or three people spray painting her property — but she says it won't change her approach to her job.

"We don't scare easily, so we're just going to keep talking to folks about the vision we have for Rochester and for Minnesota," Hicks said. "This isn't who Rochester is. This isn't who Minnesota is. This is a small group of people who have hate in their heart."

Neighbors and other DFL lawmakers came over to help repaint what they could and get rid of the graffiti.

Hicks is running for reelection and says her diverse family and her position as a lawmaker makes her a target.