Watch CBS News
Politics

Minnesota State Rep. Peter Fischer undergoes surgery following heart attack

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Midday from Jan. 22, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Midday from Jan. 22, 2024 04:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota State representative is recovering after suffering a heart attack last week.

Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, says he had chest pains on Jan. 18 and sought treatment at a local hospital.

"It was determined I had suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery," Fischer said. "I am currently doing well, and doctors expect I will make a full recovery."

MORE NEWS: Former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt resigns from state legislature

minnesota-state-rep-peter-fischer.jpg
Rep. Peter Fischer MN House Of Representatives

Fischer says this wasn't how he expected to kick off the new year.

"My situation is an important reminder for everyone to seek medical attention if something doesn't seem normal," he said.

Fischer is in his sixth term representing District 44A, which encompasses Maplewood and parts of North St. Paul and Little Canada.

He is a father of three who also works as a director of finance for the nonprofit Face to Face, which helps youth experiencing homelessness.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 1:19 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.