Minnesota State Rep. Peter Fischer undergoes surgery following heart attack

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota State representative is recovering after suffering a heart attack last week.

Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, says he had chest pains on Jan. 18 and sought treatment at a local hospital.

"It was determined I had suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery," Fischer said. "I am currently doing well, and doctors expect I will make a full recovery."

Rep. Peter Fischer MN House Of Representatives

Fischer says this wasn't how he expected to kick off the new year.

"My situation is an important reminder for everyone to seek medical attention if something doesn't seem normal," he said.

Fischer is in his sixth term representing District 44A, which encompasses Maplewood and parts of North St. Paul and Little Canada.

He is a father of three who also works as a director of finance for the nonprofit Face to Face, which helps youth experiencing homelessness.