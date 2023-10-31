Minnesota state flag redesign panel receives more than 2,600 submissions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The panel tasked with choosing a new state seal and state flag received more than 2,600 design submissions from Minnesotans sharing their input.

Luis Fitch, chair of the State Emblems Redesign Commission, said during a meeting Tuesday that the group was "overwhelmed" with entries. The deadline to submit was just before the clock struck midnight on Monday.

"Your submissions have been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the rich tapestry of our extraordinary state and the creativity, vibrancy and vivid colors," he said. "You provided us with a solid foundation as we embark on our next phase of our journey."

State law requires the panel to choose a new state flag and state seal so both can debut on May 11, Statehood Day, next year.

The new designs "must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities," but "symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design," according to the statute.

Of the submissions, about 85% of them were for the flag; the remaining 15% reimagined the state seal.

Right now, the state flag is Minnesota's official seal on a blue background with its name, which is very similar to several other states' flags.

The current flag dates back to 1957 and the seal was adopted in 1861. Supporters of changing Minnesota's official symbols say the current design contains offensive imagery — a settler tilling the land as a Native American rides off into the distance — and it violates the tenets of "good flag design," or a simple flag with meaningful symbols.

The public can comment online on some of the designs — members will select their top 25 for seal and flag — and choose their favorite by mid-November, and the commission will then choose five finalists. Minnesotans will be able to share their thoughts on those ideas, too.

The group must submit a report with the new designs by Jan. 1.