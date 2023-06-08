Minnesota State Fair unveils 2023 Commemorative Art by crop artist Liz Schreiber

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair unveiled its 2022 Official Commemorative Art by local crop artist Liz Schreiber on Thursday.

Schreiber presented her 22 by 30-inch crop art made entirely of seeds on the state fairgrounds.

Minnesota State Fair

Schreiber says the artwork depicts some of her favorite aspects of the fair, corn being one of the big themes. The piece also features cattle and antique tractors.

The artist used a toothpick and glue to affix each seed individually for the more detailed areas. For the background, Schreiber applied glue and then tossed the seeds on top before "shaking off" any excess using a mini vacuum.

The piece, which is made of 29 different types of seeds, took Schreiber approximately 300 hours in total. Only one of the seeds used in the piece is not from Minnesota.

"I was given a giant jug of palm seeds by my friend's mom who had saved them for me and labeled them 'for Nancy's friend,'" said Schreiber. "I thought that was really sweet, and that this would be a good opportunity to use them."

Schreiber has participated in the state fair's crop art competition every year for nearly two decades and has won 26 ribbons.

A commemorative poster and a limited number of signed prints featuring the art are available for purchase online.

The piece will be displayed in the Fine Arts Center during the State Fair, which takes place Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.