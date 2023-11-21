Minnesota State Fair offering $13 tickets in one-day "Flash Sale"

2023 Minnesota State Fair food, animals, and guests by the numbers

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together may be 274 days away, but it's never too early to save a buck.

The Minnesota State Fair announced a one-day "Flash Sale" Tuesday for discounted 2024 admission tickets.

Instead of dropping $18 at the gate, you can scoop up a ticket for just $13.

There's a limit of 12 tickets per each order, and only one order per customer.

And if you're gifting tickets to loved ones, you can print out a Minnesota State Fair holiday card for free to stuff them in. Click here for more information.

If you miss out on Tuesday's sale, pre-admission tickets will be back on the market for just $15 on Nov. 27.

Last year's fair drew more than 1.8 million visitors, making it the sixth most-attended fair on record.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 6, 2023.



