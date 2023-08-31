Watch CBS News
Minnesota State Fair: A look back to the 1960s and now

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has been a popular attraction for nearly as long as the state has existed. While much has changed over the years, much hasn't!

By diving into WCCO's archive, we were able to take pictures from the 1960s and compare them to present times. Iconic fair landmarks include the WCCO Booth (of course), the Grandstand, the Agriculture Horticulture Building and more. 

Archive photo shows WCCO Booth in the 1960s.  WCCO
The WCCO Booth this year.  WCCO

For an extended then-and-now look, check out the video above. You can also learn more about the fair's history here.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 3:22 PM

