Fairgoers flock to Minnesota State Fair's opening day

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – It's a tradition we look forward to every year. But there are always plenty of new things to do, see, and eat when those Minnesota State Fair gates open.

You ask people what their favorite part of the fair is, and it's not always the food or the music. A lot of times they say the people watching, and we met our "fair" share of characters on opening day Thursday.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR: Your complete 2023 guide to getting in, getting around, and getting deals

It doesn't make a lot of sense to start a story about the fair with a man from Arkansas, but Minnesotans — you're gonna want to hear what he has to say.

"I've been to the Dallas State Fair, the Oklahoma State Fair, this is above them 10 to one," said Steve Dime, of Springdale, Arkansas.

That's right, a little pride for our fair is well-deserved. Ruthie Baker of Lakeville loves it so much, she took wedding photos here.

"I love that the fair is the great equalizer. Fat, thin, young, old, rich, poor, Black, White, we all come to the fair and we love it," Baker said.

WCCO

Several people commented Thursday on seeing smaller crowds than they expected. That's not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you're with kids who get antsy.

"There were no lines whatsoever. We bought all the food we wanted just immediately," said one fairgoer.

RELATED: We ask Minnesota State Fairgoers: What's happened since you've last visited?

"This is nothing. Very comfortable walking. It's a good crowd but it's not the best for opening day," said Bill Jeske of Cottage Grove.

"It's a Thursday. People are still going to their cabins right now. Give it til next week," Baker said.

Anyone who didn't show on day one, well, they were just missing out. Family time is the best time.

"I want to make sure that my grandkids have memories, positive memories at the fair, so that I can do my part to do that," said Rick Kravik of Champlin.

If you're curious, the opening day attendance record was 133,000 people in 2019.

Day 2, Friday, and then the weekend of course, tends to see a big bump up from the opener.