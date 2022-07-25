Minnesota State Fair looking to hire thousands before this year's get-together

New attractions coming to the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair is looking to fill over a thousand positions before the get-together begins late next month.

The state fair will host a job fair on Wednesday in hopes of hiring more workers. The job fair starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. in the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds in St. Paul.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the job fair, but it is not required.

There are 1,200 positions available, including ticket sellers and takers, parking and park ride attendants, custodians and more.

Those unable to attend can visit the employment center across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Avenue.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.