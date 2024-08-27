Don't miss these new "hidden" Minnesota State Fair foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There are 33 official new foods to savor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. But several other new options are flying just under the radar.

You'll find Gingko Coffee's Honey & Spice Shake-up, a hidden new option, at Hamline Church Dining Hall.

"It's espresso, honey, cardamom, cinnamon and oat milk — shaken to foamy perfection," said Gingko Coffee's Autumn Arsenault.

At Tejas Express in the Garden, it's a twofer of unofficial new dishes amid their 25th year at the fair.

"One is a shrimp aguachile, so it's shrimp and then it's sauteed and marinated on a spicy cilantro and green chili puree. And it's got avocados and it's served with chips," said Mark Haugen with Tejas Express. "And also we got a grilled steak taco. It's flank steak, marinated kind of carne asada style, served with a jicama cole slaw, lightly dressed with a roasted corn relish. We grill it on a wood-burning grill."

Grilled steak tacos from Tejas Express WCCO

At MomoDosa in the International Bazaar, Rashmi Bhattachan and company are serving up fried momo on a stick.

"Those are steamed chicken potstickers from Nepal, and it's got ground chicken, onion, garlic inside the wrapper. And we steam them and deep fry them. Very juicy, and has a lot of nice texture to it," Bhattachan said.

And don't miss these other hidden fair foods:

Deep-fried red velvet Oreos from Deep-Fried Candy Bars

Peanut butter honey cream soda float from the Ag-Hort Building

PB&J biscuit from Lulu's Public House

Also, with nearly three dozen new offerings and six new vendors, there will be plenty for fairgoers to sample. Click here to see some of the WCCO team's favorites.