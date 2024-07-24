Minnesota State Fair gears up for 2024 season with job fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair will host a job fair on Wednesday with hopes of hiring numerous job seekers to fill various roles around the fairgrounds.

In a press release, state fair organizers say they're looking to hire around 3,000 people over the summer.

The job fair will be held at the fairgrounds in the North End Event Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some positions they're looking to fill include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking and park and ride attendants, ride ticket takers, barn attendants, custodians and more.

Non-food or merchandise vendor jobs are open to anyone 16 years or older and most jobs do not require prior experience. Depending on the position, shifts range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 days of the fair.

Applicants can begin lining up for the job fair at 3 p.m. and anyone in line by 6:45 p.m. will be able to participate.

Applicants will meet with a state fair representative and, if their interests, availability and experience match an open position, they will be interviewed on the spot.

According to fair organizers, resumes are not needed but applicants who are offered a job will be asked to complete a background check.

The North End Event Center is located at the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Cooper Street on the fairgrounds. You can get to the event center by going through the Hoyt Avenue Gate (#3) off Snelling Avenue, the Main Gate (#5) off of Snelling Avenue or the gate off Como Avenue (#7).

Metro Transit bus routes 3, 61 and the A Line serve the fairgrounds. Click here for details on utilizing public transportation to the fairgrounds.

Applicants are encouraged to register online before coming to the job fair in order to accelerate the process. However, if you cannot register online, registration can be completed on-site at the job fair.

The online registration form can be found here.