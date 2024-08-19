Watch CBS News
Weather

Minnesota State Fair forecast shows hot and dry days ahead

By Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

The weather forecast for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair
The weather forecast for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair 01:31

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. —We are getting ready for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Minnesota State Fair.

Some people jokingly call it the great Minnesota sweat together because it can be so hot. So, what is the latest with the forecast?

Let's start off with the averages. The average high is usually 79 degrees. The average low is usually 61.

It usually rains three or four of the 12 days of the state fair. Here is what we are looking at when it comes to the outlook.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer forecasts a high of 80 for the first two days of the fair with a chance for showers late Thursday and early Friday.

Aug. 25-29, we are trending above average temperatures.

Aug. 27-Sept. 2, we are still closer to the warmer side of things.

What about precipitation? We are trending toward the dry side throughout the duration of the fair.

Looking at next week, we will be close to 90 for the high on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, with temperatures in the 80s for Aug. 28 and 29.

This is an early outlook and the forecast could change. Stay with WCCO for the latest weather updates.

Lisa Meadows
lisa-meadows.png

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.