Minnesota State Fair forecast shows hot and dry days ahead

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. —We are getting ready for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Minnesota State Fair.

Some people jokingly call it the great Minnesota sweat together because it can be so hot. So, what is the latest with the forecast?

Let's start off with the averages. The average high is usually 79 degrees. The average low is usually 61.

It usually rains three or four of the 12 days of the state fair. Here is what we are looking at when it comes to the outlook.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer forecasts a high of 80 for the first two days of the fair with a chance for showers late Thursday and early Friday.

Aug. 25-29, we are trending above average temperatures.

Aug. 27-Sept. 2, we are still closer to the warmer side of things.

What about precipitation? We are trending toward the dry side throughout the duration of the fair.

Looking at next week, we will be close to 90 for the high on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, with temperatures in the 80s for Aug. 28 and 29.

This is an early outlook and the forecast could change. Stay with WCCO for the latest weather updates.