Minnesota State Fair crowds too much? The Fraser Sensory Building offers relief

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair is no stranger to massive crowds, and for some, the sights, sounds and smells of the fair can be as overwhelming as they are fun.

Located on the west side of Cosgrove Street, the Fraser Sensory Building offers fairgoers a respite from the chaos.

The building is designed for fairgoers of all ages who suffer from autism or other sensory processing issues. Even if you don't have sensory-processing challenges, Fraser offers fun and interesting activities for everyone.

"The Fraser Sensory Building is a place where people can calm all different sensory needs, whether you have active sensory needs, there are things that you can touch and play and move around with to engage your whole body," said Gina Brady, the sensory supports and training program manager at Fraser. "And then the back of the building, we have a nice calming sensory space. So a place where you can go to get away from anything that's overwhelming while you're atmosphere."

Some of the fidget toys available for use at the Fraser Sensory Building WCCO

The space is staffed with Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers who are able to help those who visit regulate with the tools the space offers.

In addition to a quiet room equipped with weighted blankets and calming music, there are interactive sensory toys, giveaways and education resources.

Much like anywhere else at the fair, the sensory building sees some times that are busier than others.

"So maybe from like 11 to 3 most days, we'll see good, larger crowds that will come into the building. It's a little bit quieter in the mornings, and then later afternoons and evenings," Brady said. "So if you have sensory tools that you like at home with you, things like fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, anything like that, feel free to bring those."

Fraser has sensory tools for sale in case any fairgoers forget to bring their own.

To help prepare people for their fair visit, Fraser also developed a pre-visit story that is available on the state fair's website.

This year, the Minnesota State Fair also introduced a sensory-friendly morning at the Kidway and Mighty Midway, where all lights and sounds were minimized to only safety-related and operational noises.

The Fraser Sensory Building is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Labor Day it is only open until 8 p.m.