Minnesota state and tribal leaders meet with the EPA to discuss air pollution

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Minnesota state and tribal leaders met with members of the Environment Protection Agency In Shakopee on Wednesday to discuss how they aim to use $4 million in pollution reduction grants.

In part due to the Inflation Reduction Act -- as well as aggressive investment from the Biden-Harris Administration -- the EPA is now offering federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grants to states. The purpose of these grants is to generate stable funding for states to implement plans that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants.

"Environmental conservation is a fundamental part of Minnesota's heritage and we need to come together to combat climate pollution," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "These grants will help organizations across the state continue to preserve Minnesota's natural beauty and protect our communities for generations to come."

These grants are specifically intended to help reduce pollution in low-income communities.

Grant recipients include Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Metropolitan Council, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Midwest Tribal Energy Resources Association.

"Our tribe is committed to being a good steward of the Earth, and we hope to build on this work as we look to a carbon-neutral future," said Keith Anderson, Chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. "Climate action plans are an important step in this process. We are honored to receive this support as we plan for future generations."

Air Quality Specialist for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Charlie Lippert added, "Mille Lacs is excited to begin our climate pollutant reduction planning activities with our two-pronged approach: as a lead agency on our Tribal lands, and as a partner agency to state and regional agencies for all other Band-owned properties."

The CPRG program is multifaceted.

It aims to support recipients through the development and deployment of technology that'll help reduce greenhouse gases, as well as "transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans," says a press release.

"These investments help protect clean air for our families and give communities flexibility to tackle their most pressing needs. It takes all of us to fight climate change, and I'm proud to help bring these strategic investments to Minnesota," said Rep. Betty McCollum.