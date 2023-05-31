Walz touts 40 climate initiatives Minnesota legislation passed in 2023 session

ST. PAUL, Minn -- Gov. Tim Walz is touting what he calls victories for the environment this legislative session, as lawmakers passed more than 40 climate initiatives, many of which should have a direct impact on you at home.

Supporters say Minnesota's climate action plan is a historic effort to reduce greenhouse gases and protect Minnesota from the impact of climate change for decades to come.

"The idea that we can create a clean energy future where we can protect our water, protect our land, and do that in a manner that grows the economy in Minnesota," Walz said.

One initiative will help Minnesotans protect their homes, making them more resilient against climate change.

"We're going to invest a lot in energy infrastructure, the 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 goal keeps that momentum to transition off of fossil fuels and onto clean energy resources," Department of Commerce commissioner Grace Arnold said.

The state says establishing a carbon-free electricity standard will be key to lowering greenhouse emissions and creating new clean energy jobs. With transportation being the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the new state budget includes building more electric vehicle charging stations.

"Access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. One of the most significant obstacles to people purchasing electric vehicles is this lack of access," Department of Natural Resources commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said. "Providing Minnesotans with more EV charging structures in convenient locations -- both where they live and where they work -- will increase the feasibility of EV use for Minnesotans."

Walz says with these new initiatives we are positioning our state as a national leader in climate solutions.

The new legislation also provides funding to help workers acquire new skills through apprenticeship programs in clean energy fields.