Minnesota touts e-bike rebates worth up to 75% off cost of new purchase

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're thinking about buying an E-bike, this summer might be the perfect time. Minnesota announced a rebate program that's designed to reduce the costs for consumers looking to buy an electric-assisted bicycle.

The state said the rebate is worth up to 50% to 75% off the cost of an e-bike, with a maximum rebate of up to $1,500. Retailers can apply for the program starting May 1.

Perennial Cycle owner Luke Breen said e-bike popularity took off during the pandemic. His customers are eligible to apply for the rebate a month after retailers, and he expects most of them to use the bikes for business purposes.

"They see every mile on that bike as one less mile in a car," said Breen. "Judging from the number of calls we get about it, there will be a more people wanting rebates than there is money."

Officials say anyone can apply.

"It's got several levels of assist. I can ride without a motor at all or I can have the motor do 70% of the work for me, which gets me about 20 miles an hour," Joe Mears, of Minneapolis, said.

Mears also uses his bike for work and transporting kids. He says it's worked so well for his family, that they sold their other car.

"We've eliminated insurance on a car we don't drive very much. We're not paying any maintenance on that car anymore and we're not filling it up. So yeah, we are saving a lot of money," said Mears.

Ashley Ginty recently completed her Target run with her e-bike, packed up with the kids and still with room for groceries.

"We have another e-bike that I take to work. This is the specialized Haul LT, Long haul," said Ginty.

And it's possible Ginty could see more e-bike riders during her grocery and work runs this summer.

Consumers can apply for the rebate on the Department of Revenue website, beginning on June 5. If approved consumers will receive a rebate certificate by email and then will have two months to go to an approved retailer to get an e-bike and accessories.