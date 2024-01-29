Minnesota sisters' sauce company gains national recognition

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Two first-generation Afghan American sisters who grew up in Minnesota are saucing up success.

Their line of sauces based on their mother's chutney recipe is getting national attention.

"We eat food every day," laughed Yasameen Sajady.

Yasameen and Sheilla Sajady are at ease in a kitchen.

"It was something that was always central to our upbringing," said Sheilla Sajady.

"We were always talking about which auntie makes the best rice, what are the sides going to be, and at the star of every meal was our mom's chutney," added Yasameen.

Yasameen and Sheilla Sajady WCCO

The magic green sauce went on everything. It was a hit at gatherings where emotional bonds were made and celebrated over food.

"Being first-generation Afghani-American it was always a way that we connected with our culture. It was how our parents shared our culture with us," said Sheilla.

Yasameen and Sheilla's parents immigrated to Minnesota from Afghanistan in the 1970s.

"My dad became a mechanic and started his own repair shop. Then our mom bought the building next door, and they started selling cars," explained Yasameen.

They worked long hours and sacrificed weekends while adapting to a new life in a foreign environment.

Growing up, the sisters could feel like outsiders.

"There weren't a ton of people that looked like us in school. When I was growing up, I wanted to be like everybody else. There were times I'd open my lunchbox and my food looked different than everybody else's and I think for a while I just wanted to have a Lunchable," said Sheilla.

"You don't totally want to show someone all of the pieces that make you, you, but this is truly us," said Yasameen.

A family lunch in 2014 led Yasameen and Sheilla to share their culture through food.

"My mom added fresh ginger to her already delicious chutney recipe and a light bulb went off," said Yasameen.

Take the chutney to market.

Maazah, which means flavor in Farsi, started as a side hustle from their full-time jobs.

Maazah's line of sauces WCCO

"So, we're making chutney in her kitchen, 25 tiny jars at a time and then introducing it to more people around the cities," explained Yasameen.

They started selling in farmer's markets, then co-ops. In recent years, major retailers have taken notice and the sisters have quit their other jobs to work on Maazah full-time.

They're preserving their culture while sharing it through a family recipe.

"Paying homage to our mom and passing that on to not only our family but to other people's family too," said Sheilla.

Maazah sauces are now in over 250 Target locations in the Midwest, west and southern California. Their products will also launch in Whole Foods and Costco this year.