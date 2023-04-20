Minnesota Senate passes $1.5B Health and Human Services omnibus, including nursing act

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday passed an omnibus bill that could have a big impact on your family's health.

Majority leaders say the $1.5 billion Health and Human Services budget invests in the wellbeing of Minnesota kids and families, expands childcare access, and will pay childcare workers more.

READ MORE: In state address, Gov. Tim Walz contrasts policies under Minnesota's DFL trifecta with Republican-led states

They add it will help make health care coverage more accessible to vulnerable or uninsured Minnesotans.

Tucked into the bill package, senators passed the hotly contested Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act. It's been praised by the Minnesota Nurses Association, while concerning some with the Minnesota Hospital Association because of a staffing formula amid a health care worker shortage. They say the formula isn't tailored to individual patient needs, which would negatively affect their care.