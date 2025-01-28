A guide to Tuesday's special election in Minnesota Senate District 60

MINNEAPOLIS — A tie in the Minnesota Senate should end Tuesday as voters decide who will fill the seat of the late Sen. Kari Dziedzic, who died of cancer last month.

Dziedzic's death left the Minnesota Senate split down the middle, which means that whichever party wins Tuesday's special election will have control of the chamber. DFLer Doron Clark is running against Republican Abigail Wolters for the seat.

Dziedzic, a Democrat, represented Senate District 60, which covers northeastern parts of Minneapolis in Hennepin County. The district typically favors Democrats.

The balance of power in the Senate currently stands at a 33-33 tie.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you can drop it off at the Elections and Voter Services main office or the Hennepin County Government Center until 8 p.m.

Otherwise, you have from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to head to your polling place to cast your ballot in person. You can find that location on the city of Minneapolis website.

You can register to vote in person on Tuesday.