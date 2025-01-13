Delays at west-central Minnesota schools Monday amid bitter cold

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 13, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Several western and central Minnesota schools are delayed Monday morning amid stinging cold.

Schools in Alexandria, Ashby, Morris and more are delayed by two hours. You can see all of the morning's delays and closings by clicking here.

Residents in west-central Minnesota are waking up to temperatures below zero on Monday as an arctic blast sweeps in. Highs across the state will be in the single digits, with Alexandria topping out right around zero degrees. Wind chills will be well below zero.

The area also saw snow over the weekend.

Tuesday will be cold again, making more closings and delays possible. By midweek, highs should rise to a more palatable range, but temperatures will drop sharply again by the weekend.

