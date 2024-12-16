Minnesota marks five decades of Safe Drinking Water Act

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Exactly 50 years ago Monday, the Safe Drinking Water Act was signed into law. It was the first time a national set of regulations and standards were set and followed by all public water suppliers in the United States.

State health and water leaders gathered on Monday morning at St. Paul Regional Water Services to both highlight the milestone and look to the future.

While "The Land of 10,000 Lakes" has an abundance of water, experts say there are rising challenges to protecting our drinking water, from climate change impacting groundwater to increasing chemical use in our modern world.

St. Paul Regional Water Services WCCO

Dr. Brooke Cunningham, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, says they have developed a 10-year drinking water action plan.

"This work is helping achieve more equitable health outcomes for Minnesotans. That is the spirit of one Minnesota," Cunningham said. "Working together, I'm confident that a future in which everyone everywhere in Minnesota has equitable access to safe and sufficient drinking water isn't just a pipe dream."

On top of the 10-year plan is state funding to replace 90,000 lead pipes across the state. They hope to have that completed by 2033.