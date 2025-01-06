Minnesota Republicans to challenge timing of special election in District 40B

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republicans are expected to file a petition to the state Supreme Court Monday, hoping to delay a special election that will determine the balance of power in the state House.

Minnesota GOP leaders allege Gov. Tim Walz "unlawfully" ordered the special election for House District 40B before a vacancy in the House took effect.

That district includes Roseville and parts of Shoreview and is currently represented by Jamie Becker Finn, whose term ends Monday.

A Ramsey County judge ruled last month that DFL candidate Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements for the district he won and is not eligible to serve in that office.

But the Minnesota GOP argues a special election to fill the seat can't be ordered until the new session starts, citing state election laws.

The decision could have a couple of big implications — it could allow more candidates to jump into the race for the House seat and would allow Republicans to hold a one-seat majority in the house when the session starts Jan. 14.

"State law requires the governor to call a special election as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Walz said. "Republicans are trying to use the courts to prevent democratic legislators from being seated."

State GOP leaders plan to share more about their lawsuit at a 2 p.m. news conference.