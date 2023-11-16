Minnesota reached record 3 million jobs in October

MINNEAPOLIS — The number of jobs in Minnesota reached a record high last month, according to the state's employment agency.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development said the state reached 3,001,300 jobs in October. It was the first time the state recorded more than 3 million jobs.

The state gained 7,000 jobs from the month before. DEED said it was the third-straight month of job growth, and the ninth month in the last year that jobs grew.

Despite the job growth, Minnesota's unemployment rate jumped one-tenth of a percent to 3.2%, which is still below the national average of 3.9%.

"There are many opportunities for job seekers right now - as there have been for quite some time in Minnesota," DEED Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said. "In October, we saw more good news in job growth, while we saw a pause in labor force growth after nearly three quarters of more and more people looking for work and landing jobs. DEED continues to work hard to make sure Minnesotans know about all the great reasons to join the labor force right now."

Sectors that gained the most job include education and health services, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and government and construction. Meanwhile, manufacturing and financial activities lost 1,700 and 1,600 jobs, respectively.

Earlier this week, a study by Rutgers University found an estimated 32,000 Minneapolis workers are illegally paid below the minimum wage every year. The underpayment costs the average worker about $2,700 each year, the study found.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 3, 2023.