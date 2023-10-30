Executive order from Gov. Walz eliminates college degree requirements for majority of state jobs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order eliminating four-year college degree requirements for more than 75% of state government jobs.

His office says the order will open more opportunities for people who want to work within state service.

"There are many opportunities to build meaningful careers through state service. We're making sure these opportunities are available to more Minnesotans, so we can grow our workforce, tap into valuable skills, and recognize that not all Minnesotans need a four-year degree to be successful," said Walz. "By removing these requirements, we're expanding opportunities for people to enter the workforce, choose state service, and build a good-paying, family-sustaining career."

MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Minnesota's workforce has grown for seven consecutive months, according to Walz's office.

He says more Minnesotans with relevant skills and work experience will be able to get more state government jobs, regardless of their education.