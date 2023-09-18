Watch CBS News
Minnesota ranked best state for millennials in new study

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS —  A new study ranks Minnesota as the best state for millennials.

Scholaroo looked at seven factors to rank all 50 states in terms of millennial livability: affordability, political and social environment, employment, quality of life, health, personal finance and safety.

Minnesota's best rankings were in personal finance and affordability, where it landed second and third, respectively. It was also a top 10 state in health.

Wisconsin came in 19th overall. The worst state for millennials, according to the survey, is Alabama.

Colorado has the highest share of millennials, per the survey, while Vermont has the lowest share.

