Minnesota is 10th best state to live in, new ranking shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has cracked into the top 10 in a new ranking of the best U.S. states to live in, according to Wallethub.

On Monday, the personal finance website released the ranking called "2023's Best States to Live in," which determined the best state to live in based on 51 key indicators of living, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

The Northstar State was graded highly in education, health and quality of life. However, the state suffered lower ratings for economy and safety.

The top three states were ranked as Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Hampshire respectively. Wisconsin was ranked one spot ahead of Minnesota at No.9.

In May, the U.S. News and World Report ranked Minnesota as the fifth-best state to live in, citing infrastructure and natural environment. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 2:24 PM

