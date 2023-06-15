Hospitals saw uptick in patients with shortness of breath during air quality alert

By WCCO's Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ominous skies and hazy air disrupted normally fun summer activities Wednesday.

It was a surprise for Minnesotans and visitors alike.

"It was really hard to breathe and see, it was really musty," said Tammy Reed, from Amarillo Texas. Reed was visiting Minneapolis with her girls volleyball team for nationals.

Minnesota usually sees "good" air on the AQI, but on Wednesday it was unhealthy for everyone.

The air quality index runs from 0 to 500. The higher the number, the higher the amount of air pollution and health concerns. 50 or below is good air quality. Anything over 300 is considered downright hazardous.

RELATED: What is the Air Quality Index, the tool used to tell just how bad your city's air is?

"Yesterday in the peak moment where it was at its worst, we were pushing the upper hundreds to 200 level," said WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames. "Which is unhealthy."

Dr. Zeke McKinney with HealthPartners said everyone will feel the impact of the poor air.

In conditions like Wednesday's, he said HealthPartners saw an uptick in primary care visits with cold-like symptoms and even shortness of breath.

MORE: Minnesotans share views of eerie, hazy skies due to wildfire smoke

"You're seeing people who have no lung problems suddenly feel like 'wow I'm feeling a little crummy with this'," said McKinney.

McKinney says it's highly unlikely that there will be long-term effects of this short-term air.

"More likely in the short term, make people feel a little bit crummy, maybe feel like you need to blow your nose or use a nasal spray or something like that," said McKinney.