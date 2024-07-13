Minnesota politicians react to shots fired at Trump rally: "Violence has no place in American politics"

Former President Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally in PA

Former President Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally in PA

MINNEAPOLIS — Political leaders across Minnesota are speaking out after hearing about the fatal shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was rushed off the stage, with blood visible on his face, after shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania. CBS News has confirmed that the former president is safe and that protective security measures have been implemented.

The district attorney from Butler County confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on X "violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."

Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today’s rally. President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/u6FcA3OCr2 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 13, 2024

Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 13, 2024

No matter your politics, please pray for Donald Trump and pray for America. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump, our country, and everyone at the rally. God bless the Secret Service and America! pic.twitter.com/4w9378PBjt — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) July 13, 2024

Political violence is never acceptable in the United States. Whoever is responsible for the attack against former President Trump must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



I’m praying for the safety of the former president and those in attendance at his rally. — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) July 13, 2024

We will continue to update as we hear more. This is a developing story.