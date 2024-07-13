Minnesota politicians react to shots fired at Trump rally: "Violence has no place in American politics"
MINNEAPOLIS — Political leaders across Minnesota are speaking out after hearing about the fatal shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump was rushed off the stage, with blood visible on his face, after shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania. CBS News has confirmed that the former president is safe and that protective security measures have been implemented.
The district attorney from Butler County confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on X "violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."
See more reactions below.
We will continue to update as we hear more. This is a developing story.