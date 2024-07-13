Watch CBS News
U.S.

Minnesota politicians react to shots fired at Trump rally: "Violence has no place in American politics"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Former President Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally in PA
Former President Trump rushed off stage at campaign rally in PA 00:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Political leaders across Minnesota are speaking out after hearing about the fatal shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was rushed off the stage, with blood visible on his face, after shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania. CBS News has confirmed that the former president is safe and that protective security measures have been implemented.

The district attorney from Butler County confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member.

cbsn-fusion-secret-service-says-trump-is-safe-after-possible-shots-fired-at-pennsylvania-rally-thumbnail.jpg

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on X "violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania." 

See more reactions below. 

We will continue to update as we hear more. This is a developing story. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.