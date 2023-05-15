Watch CBS News
Local News

24-hour vigil held at Minnesota Peace Officer's Memorial ahead of Monday memorial service

By Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Honor guard holds patrol at MN Capitol ahead of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day
24-hour vigil held at MN Capitol ahead of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day 03:45

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's been a harrowing spring for law enforcement in Minnesota and Wisconsin: Four officers were killed in just the past two months.

On Sunday night in St. Paul, police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are taking part in round-the-clock honor guard patrols at the Minnesota Peace Officer's Memorial at the State Capitol.

RELATED: Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, killed in line of duty, laid to rest

It's the first part of the state's observance of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Watch WCCO Jonah Kaplan's report above for more. 

Jonah Kaplan
jonah-kaplan.png

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 10:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.