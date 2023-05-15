24-hour vigil held at Minnesota Peace Officer's Memorial ahead of Monday memorial service

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's been a harrowing spring for law enforcement in Minnesota and Wisconsin: Four officers were killed in just the past two months.

On Sunday night in St. Paul, police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are taking part in round-the-clock honor guard patrols at the Minnesota Peace Officer's Memorial at the State Capitol.

RELATED: Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising, killed in line of duty, laid to rest

It's the first part of the state's observance of Monday's National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Watch WCCO Jonah Kaplan's report above for more.