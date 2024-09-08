Minnesota nurse numbers improve while physician numbers decline

Minnesota could see shortage in physicians as many to retire soon

MINNEAPOLIS — A new workforce report from the Minnesota Hospital Association shows a promising turnaround when it comes to nurse staffing levels.

Since the pandemic, nurse vacancy rates have skyrocketed, but now, signs of improvement.

"This annual report shows that we seem to be making a turnaround when it comes to our nursing workforce," said Rahul Koranne, President and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

In 2023, nurse vacancy rates were about 15%. That number has now dropped to 11%.

"However, the vacancy rates in nursing is still three times what we saw before the pandemic," said Koranne.

The latest numbers are still a far cry from the 3% vacancy rate of five years ago.

While the report does not pinpoint a specific cause for the improvement, it said that this coincides with the biggest rise in average nurse compensation in more than a decade.

A report from Becker's Hospital Review shows Minnesota nurses make some of the best money in the country, only behind California, when adjusted for cost of living.

The MHA report notes that more hospitals are now allowing more flexible schedules for better work-life balance, but not every hiring metric is improving.

"I think for the physicians, there is great concern," said Koranne.

Physician vacancies have actually increased from 12% in 2023 to 15% this year. Part of the reason is they are retiring.

The report said, on average, 27% of physicians will be over 65 years old within the next decade.

While physician jobs grew 9% nationwide, the report said they actually decreased in Minnesota at that same rate.

"Hiring nurses, hiring for physicians right now is a 24/7 role," said Koranne. "I hope that more high schoolers will choose healthcare as a career and as a calling. More physicians, more nurses, more pharmacists, we need you."