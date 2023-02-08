Minnesota National Guard troops in Norway learn how to survive extreme winter conditions

HALSTED, Norway – The Minnesota National Guard is learning how to survive in extreme conditions.

WCCO is with the troops as they learn survival skills from exchange partners in the Norwegian Home Guard.

Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles show us what they learned in the snow-covered mountains near Haldsted, Norway.

Before darkness handed the day to light, Minnesota troops were up and ready for the day's mission. Slipping on white camouflage and snapping into their skis, they prepare for a round robin of training, where they will learn skills that can save their lives.

Surrounded by mountains, they quickly learn what's nice to look at could cause serious harm if there is an avalanche. Having the skills to survive is the purpose behind this training.

"We've gone through with finding with a rod, where you'll poke down through the snow and find somebody below you," said Master Sgt. Dan Kennedy. "In order to get to that point, we use beacons [to] help us hone in on where our folks are at."

There is more than one technique to use when trying to survive an avalanche.

"Final step of that is digging down so we make a V formation. Everybody's got shovels and just start digging until we find what we're looking for," he said.

Another platoon is out looking for the right materials to build a fire for warmth and to cook food. The key is finding a good branch to start that fire.

"You have to get them close to the trees, so when they're dead on the inside they lose the sun and then they dry out," said Soldier Tom Hoffman.

You also have to search for the right spruce tree where you smooth out the ground underneath to start your fire. But first you need a base.

"Birch is good for the base, so you want the base to be thicker and wetter, so as the fire burns it works its way down," Hoffman said. "And then spruce we'll build on top of the fire."

These troops know that when they're cutting down trees to build a fire for warmth or for food, you have to cut it down from as close to the bottom as you can get. The last thing they want to do is leave a stump in this deep of snow that can cause a hazard for the next troop who's passing through.

If done right, not only will this fire keep you warm, it will cook all the food you trap or shoot. The fire also provides a good place to share what's cooking, and toast to good health.

While each platoon takes its turn learning these life-saving skills, the moment is not lost on Master Sgt. Kennedy.

"This is my first time on the NOREX exchange," Kennedy said.

He takes it all in, knowing his grandfather played a role in creating this partnership.

"My grandfather was adjutant general when I was born, Gen. Sieben," he said. "In the 1970s he was involved in the advent of this program and forming the partnerships with Norway."

His grandfather was also inducted to the Norwegian Royal Order of St. Olaf for his efforts in making the idea of an exchange reality.

"It's very special to me, especially after a couple of years of kind of feeling like I was let down a little bit, didn't get to go, feeling like Grandpa's looking out for me a little bit," he said. "It's a big deal to be here after 50 years of this partnership with another country."

So onward and upward as troops begin to prepare to head up the mountain, to Base Camp 2 for more training on how to survive and thrive in harsh winter conditions.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will head to Norway next week, where he will meet with Norway's Queen Sonja to officially recognize this partnership that began with a handshake in 1973.