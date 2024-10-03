Gov. Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to aid in Hurricane Helene relief efforts

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Members of the Minnesota National Guard will be heading to North Carolina to provide emergency aid in disaster areas following Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an emergency executive order authorizing the deployment.

"Those recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene are not alone," Walz said. "Minnesota will be there to support the region however we can. As communities rebuild, I am grateful for the dedication of Minnesota's first responders in answering the call to travel east to help impacted areas."

According to the Minnesota National Guard, its St. Cloud-based Company — 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion — is sending two CH-47 "Chinook" cargo helicopters, which will "transport commodities and personnel throughout disaster areas."

Eleven soldiers are being activated to support the mission.

"The Minnesota National Guard is ready to assist the state of North Carolina and help support people and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene," Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard adjutant general, said. "We take pride in being able to answer the call when another state requests support."

The soldiers are expected to arrive Friday and will provide support for at least a week, depending on the need.

In addition to the Minnesota National Guard, the St. Louis County mobile command post is heading to North Carolina to help with relief efforts, according to the governor's office. The Minnesota State Patrol and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office both have coordinated teams ready to help with law enforcement support and are awaiting assignment through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is also working with local fire departments in sending crews and equipment to disaster areas as needed.

Minnesota electric workers are also traveling to disaster areas to help restore power in areas impacted by Helene.

The executive order went into effect Wednesday and will remain in effect until Nov. 1 or until National Guard services are no longer needed.

A person inspects the Biltmore Village with bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. Getty Images

The hurricane made landfall in Florida last Thursday and devastated areas across nearly 400 miles of the southeastern United States, particularly in North Carolina.

President Biden traveled to the Carolinas on Wednesday for an aerial tour of the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Helene, as well as a briefing on the ground on recovery efforts. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Georgia receiving updates on the emergency response to the storm's devastation there.

Mr. Biden said that he approved a request from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for the federal government to cover "100 percent" of all debris removal and emergency protective measure costs for six months.