Minnesota National Guard goes global with cyber attack defense training

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Minnesota's National Guard is capitalizing on one of its longest-standing partnerships in an entirely new way this weekend.

As the guard goes through bi-annual cyber defense training, it's welcoming in members of the Norwegian Armed Forces – expanding on a relationship that's lasted for more than a half-century.

"These exercises are incredibly important for us to keep our skills technically sharp, but the other part is being the first time the Norwegians have come to train with us, is the communication and the intractability," said Lt. Kai Pederson of the Minnesota National Guard. "If we're going to respond to something with our allies, especially our NATO allies, we need to know how each other operate."

WCCO

The weekend's training focused on analyzing and solving a hypothetical scenario stemming from a cyber attack.

"We're playing the role of a team that has been called in to help defend a network that's under attack," said Major Peter Kapelanski of the Minnesota National Guard. "It's been very interesting working with the Norwegians. Some of the things we do are very similar."

"We're really eager to learn the Americans," said Markus Holmby of Norway. "(To see) how they work and what they can do."

Holmby says his group, three in total, plans to try a jucy lucy during their first ever trip to Minnesota. He says the also paid a visit to the Mall of America.

"We came here and everyone was like, 'You're a big deal,' and we were like, 'Oh wow,;" he said.

In 2023, Minnesota's National Guard signed a state partnership agreement with Norway, paying the path to expand military relationships with the NATO partner.