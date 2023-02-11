Minnesota National Guard troops celebrate after week of grueling training in Norway

TRONDHEIM, Norway -- A week of grueling, winter warfare training is over for Minnesota's citizen soldiers.

A bright moon in the night sky signals the end of a journey for Minnesota National Guard troops. A final 3 mile ski down the mountain to a rendezvous point.

Here they shed some gear and prepare to be bused back to the garrison. Daylight reveals the mountain they climbed and the views they will never forget.

It didn't take long to load their equipment and climb aboard. The bus smells of a week in the field, but that's okay, as it's also the smell of accomplishment for these young troops.

The excitement gives way to exhaustion. As the bus winds down the narrow mountain road, sleep falls on most. Their bodies exhausted, and their minds flashing images of what the week was.

From digging snow caves to building ice walls, cold water survival training to starting a fire for warmth and to cook food. Now, their mission complete, and now it's time to celebrate.

Minnesota troops were severed a 12-ounce steak, and food was flown in from the land of 10,000 lakes.

A group of restauranteurs and business owners from Minnesota have been doing this since 2004. More than 110,000 steaks have been served to soldiers and their families around the world.

It's all about building relationships, relationships that translate to readiness for these NATO allies.