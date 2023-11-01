Minnesota Muslim leaders pledge to "Abandon Biden" for his stance in Israel-Hamas conflict: "We are outraged"

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesota Muslim leaders called for Israel's immediate ceasefire in Gaza by Tuesday.

The deadline has passed, and now those leaders — who gathered Wednesday at the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis — say they are pledging to "abandon Biden" in the 2024 presidential election due to what they see as the president's inaction in helping the Palestinian people.

The president is in Minnesota Wednesday to tout his administration's support for rural communities, with several other protests planned.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, says more than 60 Muslims leaders stand with them, along with an additional 50,000 Muslim voters who won't be voting for Biden. They say non-Muslims will be standing with them, too.

"This community stands on the side of life. We stand on the side of saving life. We stand on the side of peace. We stand on the side of recognizing the humanity of Palestinian children," Hussein said. "We are not only disappointed, we are outraged that the United States and our president are supporting war crimes in Gaza, genocide right now."

Jaylani Hussein WCCO

CBS News reports that, for the first time since the conflict began, some Palestinians are being evacuated from Gaza. Ambulances carried injured Palestinians across the border into Egypt for treatment Wednesday morning. Hundreds of foreign passport holders were also permitted to cross through the gate.

Qatar brokered the deal between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas. This comes as Israel intensifies its attacks in Gaza.

Israel Defense Force missiles hit a densely-populated refugee camp Tuesday. Hamas claims many civilians were killed and injured, while Israel says it targeted and killed a Hamas commander and other militants, and destroyed a tunnel complex.