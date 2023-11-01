President Biden visits Minnesota to tout rural investments

President Biden visits Minnesota to tout rural investmentsget the free app
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — President Joe Biden will arrive in Minnesota Wednesday to announce billions in investments for the country's rural communities.
Biden and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield to kick off a two-week "Investing in Rural America" tour.
The president is expected to announce $5 billion in rural investments across the country. About a third of that money will go toward "climate smart agriculture." Another $274 million will be invested in rural high-speed internet connection. Other areas of investment will include clean water, reliable and affordable energy and infrastructure improvements.
Biden's visit also comes shortly after Democratic Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips announced he will run for president in 2024. Phillips has been vocal about needing challengers for the incumbent Biden. Biden's campaign has said the visit was planned before Phillips' announcement.
This is Biden's second visit to Minnesota this year. In April, he brought his "Investing in America" tour to Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley.
In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won Minnesota by more than 233,000 votes.
