Teamsters in Minnesota, other Midwest states rebuke national union in endorsing Harris-Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Teamsters in Minnesota and other Midwestern states have broken ranks with the national union in endorsing the Democratic presidential ticket.

Teamsters Joint Council 32, which represents current and former members in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president in a letter last week. The endorsement came shortly after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to make an endorsement in the presidential race.

In a statement, the larger union said it had "few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris—and found no definitive support among members for either party's nominee."

In its letter, Joint Council 32 said Harris and Walz "are proven champions for Union workers." The letter specifically cited Walz's former union membership and labor victories in Minnesota under his leadership, such as securing paid leave and banning captive audience meetings.

"Walz shows his compassion for his community by walking the walk," Joint Council 32 President Tom Erickson said. "He has stood beside us on our picket lines, listened to our concerns, and increased protections for Union workers in warehouse, construction, and automotive technician jobs."

The national Teamsters union has endorsed Democrats in every presidential race since 1996, when it did not endorse a candidate. President Sean O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention in July. He was not invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

The Teamsters are the only one of the nation's 10 major unions not to endorse Harris.

Several joint councils representing most active and retired Teamsters in the battleground states of Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin have also come out in support of Harris.