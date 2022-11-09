Minnesota makes history with first 3 Black women elected to state Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday night was a big night for Minnesota Democrats, but also historic for Black women in the Minnesota Senate.

Zaynab Mohamed in District 63, Erin Maye Quade in District 56 and Clare Oumou Verbeten in District 66 all won their races, making them the first three Black women in the Minnesota Senate's 164-year history.

Mohamed, 25, is also the youngest woman elected to the state Senate.

Two other Black women who ran for office in the Senate lost their races: Democrat Farhio Khalif in District 37 and Republican Marla Helseth in District 49.

In another historic win, Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A.