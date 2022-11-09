Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota makes history with first 3 Black women elected to state Senate

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate Democrats celebrate big election night victories, trifecta control
Minnesota Senate Democrats celebrate big election night victories, trifecta control 04:14

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday night was a big night for Minnesota Democrats, but also historic for Black women in the Minnesota Senate.

Zaynab Mohamed in District 63, Erin Maye Quade in District 56 and Clare Oumou Verbeten in District 66 all won their races, making them the first three Black women in the Minnesota Senate's 164-year history.

Mohamed, 25, is also the youngest woman elected to the state Senate.

MORE: See full 2022 election results here

Two other Black women who ran for office in the Senate lost their races: Democrat Farhio Khalif in District 37 and Republican Marla Helseth in District 49.

In another historic win, Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.