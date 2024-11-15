Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles headed to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles has been named to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fowles will be inducted next June alongside WNBA greats Sue Bird, Cappie Pondexter and Alana Beard, the hall of fame announced Friday.

The former center won WNBA titles with Minnesota in 2015 and 2017 and was MVP of the Finals both times. She also was on four of the Olympic champion teams with Bird.

She was drafted second by the Chicago Sky in 2008 before being traded midway through the 2015 season to the Lynx. Fowles spent the final eight years of her 15-year career with Minnesota, retiring in 2022.

Fowles appeared in 408 regular season games, averaging over 15 points per game. She was on the WNBA all-defensive team eight times.

Her jersey was retired by the Lynx in 2023.

"I am immensely proud that Syl is being recognized by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for her illustrious career," said Minnesota Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve in a statement Friday.

She will be the eighth Lynx player inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, according to the team, joining Seimone Augustus, Teresa Edwards, Andrea Lloyd, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Maya Moore, Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.

Note: The above video first aired on August 19, 2022.

