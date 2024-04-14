Minnesota Lynx swap draft picks, players with Chicago Sky

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx have swapped first-round picks and players with the Chicago Sky, just one day before the WNBA draft.

The Lynx are sending the No. 7 pick and forward Nikolina Milić to the Sky in exchange for the No. 8 pick, the right to swap first-round picks next year, a 2025 second-round pick and forward Sika Koné.

READ MORE: Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus headed to Hall of Fame

Milić, 30, averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes a game over two seasons with the Lynx. Twenty-one-year-old Koné averaged 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes a game last season in Chicago.

"This trade in the WNBA Draft continues our focus on building a foundation for sustained success," said head coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.

The WNBA draft starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Lynx have the eighth and 31st overall picks.