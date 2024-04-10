Watch CBS News
Minnesota Lynx single game tickets go on sale Wednesday

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO's Mike Max talks to Glen Taylor about canceling Wolves, Lynx sale
WCCO's Mike Max talks to Glen Taylor about canceling Wolves, Lynx sale 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx fans will be able to get their single game tickets on Wednesday.

The tickets for all 20 regular season games at Target Center will go on sale at noon.

Highlights of the 2024 season will feature a matchup against the 2023 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever — who have the No 1. overall draft pick — and 2023 WNBA finalist New York Liberty.

On Aug. 24, the Lynx will retire Maya Moore Irons' jersey. It's the fifth jersey to be retired in franchise history and will john Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus, and Sylvia Fowles' retired jerseys. Irons officially announced her retirement last year, though she last played in 2018. She spent her entire career in Minnesota and won four championships with the Lynx, but stepped away from the game to help free Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully-convicted Missouri man whom she later married. 

MORE NEWS: Timberwolves, Lynx "no longer for sale" after Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez miss closing deadline, Glen Taylor says

The regular season home opener will tip off on May 17 at 8:30 p.m. against the Seattle Storm. The first preseason game will be on May 4 against the Chicago Sky. 

To purchase Lynx tickets, click here.

Editor's note: The above video first aired on March 28, 2024.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer at WCCO since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 10:13 AM CDT

