Minnesota Lynx playoff preview: Everything you need to know about matchup with Connecticut Sun
MINNEAPOLIS — After an 0-6 start, the playoffs looked out of reach for the Minnesota Lynx. But after rallying to finish 19-21 — third in the Western Conference — they're ready for another postseason push.
The sixth-seed Lynx open their series against the third-seed Connecticut Sun Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The opponent
The Sun finished 27-13 under first-year head coach Stephanie White, giving them their third-best winning percentage in franchise history. They finished fourth in offensive rating on the season and second in defensive rating. White won the Associated Press' Coach of the Year award.
This is their seventh straight playoff appearance. They made the finals in two of the last four seasons, losing both times.
Key players
For the Lynx, AP Comeback Player of the Year Napheesa Collier will lead the charge. Collier averaged 21.5 points (fourth in the WNBA) and 8.5 rebounds (seventh) a game this year.
Rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz, who both made the All Rookie Team, will also need to step up if the Lynx hope to upset the Sun. Miller was third on the team in points per game, while Juhasz finished third on the team in both offensive and defensive rating.
The Sun, meanwhile, are missing star center Brionna Jones, whose season ended with an Achilles injury in June. Veterans Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, however, have kept the team dangerous in Jones' stead. Thomas finished first in the WNBA in total rebounds and total assists, and was a top 20 scorer, as well. Bonner led the Sun in scoring, averaging 17.4 points a game.
The matchup
The Lynx are 1-3 against the Sun this season, averaging 77 points a game while giving up 85. The two teams have never met in the playoffs.
