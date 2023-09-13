Minnesota Lynx playoff preview: Everything you need to know about matchup with Connecticut Sun

MINNEAPOLIS — After an 0-6 start, the playoffs looked out of reach for the Minnesota Lynx. But after rallying to finish 19-21 — third in the Western Conference — they're ready for another postseason push.

The sixth-seed Lynx open their series against the third-seed Connecticut Sun Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 29: The Minnesota Lynx gather during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

The opponent

The Sun finished 27-13 under first-year head coach Stephanie White, giving them their third-best winning percentage in franchise history. They finished fourth in offensive rating on the season and second in defensive rating. White won the Associated Press' Coach of the Year award.

This is their seventh straight playoff appearance. They made the finals in two of the last four seasons, losing both times.

Key players

For the Lynx, AP Comeback Player of the Year Napheesa Collier will lead the charge. Collier averaged 21.5 points (fourth in the WNBA) and 8.5 rebounds (seventh) a game this year.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier dribbles down the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Rookies Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz, who both made the All Rookie Team, will also need to step up if the Lynx hope to upset the Sun. Miller was third on the team in points per game, while Juhasz finished third on the team in both offensive and defensive rating.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1), center, drives on Washington Mystics guard Li Meng (3), right, during the Washington Mystics defeat of the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 at the Sports and Entertainment Arena in Washington DC on August 29, 2023. John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Sun, meanwhile, are missing star center Brionna Jones, whose season ended with an Achilles injury in June. Veterans Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, however, have kept the team dangerous in Jones' stead. Thomas finished first in the WNBA in total rebounds and total assists, and was a top 20 scorer, as well. Bonner led the Sun in scoring, averaging 17.4 points a game.

The matchup

The Lynx are 1-3 against the Sun this season, averaging 77 points a game while giving up 85. The two teams have never met in the playoffs.