Outstanding disputes could delay start of Minnesota legislative session

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Legislature starts on Tuesday and it's not clear if the session will even get underway. Legal disputes, a possible boycott and a looming trial for one senator are just some of the question marks.

On the Minnesota House side, Democrats are threatening to boycott the session if Republicans refuse to seat DFL Shakopee Rep. Brad Tabke. A legal decision is expected early this week on whether there should be a new election in that district because 20 ballots are missing. Tabke won his election by just 14 votes.

In another disputed seat in Roseville, the Republicans are seeking to delay a special election after Democrat Curtis Johnson resigned after a judge ruled he did not meet the residency requirements. Because of the two disputed seats, Republicans say they have the majority and plan to elect Speaker Designate Lisa Demuth as the House speaker. Republicans say they will try to push for recall elections against Democrats who don't show up.

New GOP Party Chair Alex Plechash was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"I think about it, if any company hired a series of employees and said, 'Come on,' and said, 'This is your start date,' and then those employees decided not to show up for work, I don't think that would go over too well," said Plechash.

Then there is the Minnesota Senate. The death of former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has left the Senate temporarily in a 33-33 tie. The special election in the heavily DFL District is Jan. 28. Republican Senate Leader Mark Johnson and DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy are currently working out a temporary power-sharing agreement.

"We are making good progress in good faith. We have shared interests to make sure that the Senate can organize and get to work," said Murphy on WCCO's Sunday morning show.

Democrats also have to deal with Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury, who is facing a trial on felony burglary charges starting Jan. 27. Mitchell is trying to get the trial postponed until late May after the session is over.

Republicans and some Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, want Mitchell to resign so there can be a special election to replace her. Mitchell says she is not guilty and that she will not resign.