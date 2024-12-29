Minnesota politicians react to former President Jimmy Carter's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Politicians from Minnesota are reacting to the death of former President Jimmy Carter. Carter was the oldest former president in the country's history and the only one to live to the age of 100.

Carter "died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement. He had been receiving hospice care at his home for nearly two years following a series of short hospital stays.

Read reactions to his death from Minnesotan politicians below.

Gov. Tim Walz

"President Carter defined what it means to be a servant leader," Walz said in a post on X. He fought for our democracy, our climate, humanity, and civil rights around the world. We can find peace today knowing that he is reunited with the love his life, Rosalynn."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"As President Carter reunites with his beloved wife Rosalynn, we should recognize his passing for what it is — the culmination of a life well lived. He will be remembered not as a politician, but as an unrelenting force for good," Klobuchar said. "John's and my prayers are with Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family at this time."

Rep. Tom Emmer

"Jacquie and I join the rest of the country in honoring the life and legacy of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter," Emmer said on X. "We are grateful for his decades of service — from his time in the military to public office and beyond — and pray for peace and comfort for the Carter family during this difficult time."

Sen. Tina Smith

"Jimmy Carter personified moral leadership for our country & the world. I was blessed to meet him several times," Smith wrote on X. "May his memory be a blessing."

Rep. Ilhan Omar

"A remarkable man who brought honor, integrity, kindness, and compassion to the Oval Office," Omar said. "Rest in peace President Carter."