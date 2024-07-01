Minnesotans will pay more for some retail deliveries thanks to law taking effect July 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Several new laws take effect in Minnesota Monday, including a fee on some retail deliveries to help fund transportation systems.

The retail delivery fee, passed during the 2023 legislative session, adds 50 cents "on retail delivery orders of tangible goods for at least $100," according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. The fee will be applied to anything that is subject to the state general sales tax, as well as clothing. Prepared food and baby products are exempt, and retailers with lesss than $1 million in annual sales are also exempt.

Here are a few other notable laws going into effect:

Plain language on driver's license tests

A new policy requires driver's license tests to be "organized to serve the reader's needs and written using clear, simplified language." The Department of Public Safety will create new standards and a new written test by Feb. 1, 2025, which will incorporate the following directives, among others:

Address test takers directly using "you"

Use active voice

Use "concrete, familiar words"

Avoid long, complex sentences

Use as few abbreviations as possible

Avoid double negatives and terms such as "except for," "unless," and "indicated otherwise"

Education policy changes

In addition to $43 million in 2025 funding to increase student literacy, several new school policies are set to affect students.

American Indian cultural practices, observances and ceremonies are bgin added to the list of excused religious absences.

Parents will be allowed access to a student's individual performance data and achievement report.

School districts and charter schools must lay out a student journalist policy. Student journalists are also now afforded freedom of speech and freedom of the press in school-sponsored media.

A personal learning plan with review and revision every year is now required, helping to make sure students are on track to graduate.

Funding for environment, economic development

Almost $80 million in lottery proceeds will cover more than 100 projects to protect Minnesota's natural resources, including about $20 million for "land acquisition and recreation projects," the House said. This includes development of state trails and almost $5 million going to "local parks, trails and natural areas," according to the House.

The funding also includes $4.83 million to address air quality, climate change and renewable energy.

In the economic realm, nearly $24 million will go toward job training and other moneymaking programs, including $2.5 million in grants for entrepreneurs and millions more to support immigrant workers, Black-owned businesses and other small businesses.

Election laws

An update to a 2023 law that criminalized using "deep fakes" to influence elections now disqualifies a candidate from nomination or holding the office if they are found guilty of such a crime. The update also expands the timeframe for such offenses "to include 90 days before a political party nominating convention, or after the absentee voting period has begun prior to a presidential primary, state primary, local primary, special primary, or special election"

Also new: no special election will be required if a school board position is vacated less than two years prior to the end of the current term. Instead, a person can be appointed to that position for the rest of the term. School boards are also allowed, but not required, to fill positions vacated within 90 days of the end of the term.

For more information on these laws and others taking effect Monday, click here.