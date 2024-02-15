Minnesota lawmakers look to target election-influencing "deepfakes" in new legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As the first week of the 2024 legislative session approaches its end, the agenda remains jam-packed with bills that could create big changes.

On Thursday, the Senate Elections Committee will discuss two bills. The first would would strengthen the law regulating "deepfakes," which are manipulated photos and videos, to influence elections. The other would would expand doxxing protections against law enforcement and election workers. Doxxing is when someone posts someone else's personal information with malicious intent.

Also, another prospective bill would expand the use of oral fluid tests for pre-employment screenings. Those tests are being used by the Department of Public Safety as a way to see if someone is high while driving.

Meanwhile, the Queer Caucus is announcing their legislative agenda, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to gender-affirming healthcare, as well as "promoting laws that reflect the diverse realities of Minnesota families."

"We will focus on implementation and partnerships to ensure accountability, accessibility, and tangible improvements for a more inclusive and equitable Minnesota, where every family thrives regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, or background," the caucus said, in a released statement. "The opportunity before us includes families of all kinds, encompassing the diverse tapestry that strengthens our state. It's time for policies that reflect this reality, safeguarding children and guaranteeing dignity and respect for all families."

Other topics that have also been in front of lawmakers this week include spotlighting efforts that would require public and private insurance coverage of infertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination.

Another concern addressed by lawmakers this week: the impacts climate change is having on insurance premiums.

And one of the highest-profile topics that's returned once again is the controversial 2023 bill governing the use of school resource officers, or SROs. Rep. Cedric Frazier, DFL-New Hope, introduced legislation intended to add some clarity to last year's school resource officer law, which led to many police departments pulling their SROs from schools.